Nicola Peltz Beckham says she’s in a ‘throuple’ with Selena Gomez and husband Brooklyn

The couple have been spotted dining with the former Disney Channel star several times over the past few months and even rung in the new year together in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Beckham Expand

Neasa Cumiskey

Nicola Peltz Beckham has joked that she and her husband Brooklyn Beckham are in a “throuple” relationship with Selena Gomez.

