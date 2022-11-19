Nicola Hughes says ‘a lot of tears’ come with being a new mum

Nicola Hughes has opened up about adapting to life as a new mum and how she chose to go through labour without any pain relief.

The former Made in Chelsea star recently brought new born Penelope home from hospital and has since confessed she sometimes feels “helpless” with her baby’s digestive issues.

Nicola told her 200k followers on Instagram that she would recommend a natural birth to any mums-to-be, as she endured her labour without any medication.

"I had it in my head I wanted to try for a natural birth,” she captioned a video of her in labour.

"And then when it came to it and the first stage wasn’t too bad I didn’t want any intervention and then the second stage I couldn’t sit still I just didn’t want anyone to touch me [and] the last thing I wanted was an epidural etc.”

She revealed the “final stage” was when her pain kicked in.

"By then it’s too late you just have to power through and I’m so happy I did.”

The model is flying through her recovery, she said.

"I’d really recommend it if you’re managing the labour ok but equally take the pain meds if you need them, that’s what they’re there for.

"My labour was from around 11am to 5pm but I think if it had been any longer I probably would have wanted/needed intervention.”

Baby Penelope is having issues with her digestive system however, the star told fans.

"She’s the most amazing thing in the world but it’s really hard.

"Penelope’s been struggling with her digestive system. I can rarely get any burps up so we’ve just switched formula which has made her constipated so there’s been a lot of tears.

“From us both,” she admitted.

"It’s heart breaking seeing your baby so upset and being helpless so I’m hoping it sorts itself out soon.

"Trying to balance work and being a mum is impossible so any content I do put out I need all the love I can get.

"Very jealous of those who get maternity leave.”

The former Made in Chelsea star had shared the news that Baby Penelope “made an early arrival” at the end of October.

Fans gushed over a sweet snap of Charlie fist-bumping the tiny hand of their daughter.

“My heart,” she wrote in the caption, “Our little Penelope made an early arrival”.

Charlie shared the same snap to his Instagram with a loving tribute to Nicola: “Made it, all thanks to your mumma. Our little Penelope.”

The couple got married last August after five years together and Nicola announced her pregnancy five months later.

Nicola joined the Made in Chelsea cast in 2015, when she was dating co-star Alex Mytton.

She made her exit one year later following their break-up – and it was Alex who introduced her to Charlie.

The Dubliner is now a model and social media influencer who has celebrated how “very normal” her husband is.

"Charlie isn't in the reality world. He's a very normal guy. He has a recruitment company in the city. He's a lovely guy,” she told the Daily Mail.