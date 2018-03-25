Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards: Here’s a list of the main winners

Independent.ie

Millie Bobby Brown dedicated her Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award to the victims of the Parkland school massacre and praised the March For Our Lives movement. Here is a list of the top winners:

https://www.independent.ie/style/celebrity/celebrity-news/nickelodeon-kids-choice-awards-heres-a-list-of-the-main-winners-36741630.html

https://www.independent.ie/entertainment/movies/article36741629.ece/85072/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_28e9fb69-10ec-4305-96ef-4b5d7139cbb2_1