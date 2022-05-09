Nick Cave’s model son Jethro has died aged 30

Model Jethro Lazenby Cave, son on Nick Cave, during a Versace show in Milan in 2010. Photo: Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images

Nick Cave has announced that his son Jethro (30) has died.

In a statement, the singer said: “With much sadness, I can confirm that my son, Jethro, has passed away.

“We would be grateful for family privacy at this time.”

It is the second tragedy for the musician whose 15-year-old son Arthur Cave died after falling from a cliff in East Sussex in 2015.

Arthur, who had a twin brother Earl, fell from Ovingdean Gap, a 60 foot high cliff, onto the beach below.

Jethro Lazenby Cave was a model and had been living in Melbourne.

Reports said he was released from prison just two days before his death. He had been jailed for attacking his mother.

