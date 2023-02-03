| 11.3°C Dublin

Close

Nick Carter: Backstreet Boys star files countersuit against two sexual assault accusers

Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys. Photo: Getty Expand

Close

Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys. Photo: Getty

Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys. Photo: Getty

Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys. Photo: Getty

Isobel Lewis

Nick Carter has filed a countersuit against two women who have accused him of sexual assault.

In December, the Backstreet Boys singer was sued for sexual battery by Shannon Ruth, a woman who claims Carter raped her in 2001 when she was a teenage fan of his.

Most Watched

Privacy