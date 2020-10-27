Niall Horan's bank account only going in one direction as he ranks fourth on 30 under-30 Rich List

Heat Magazine have released their The 30 Richest Celebrities 30 and Under list and Mullingar’s Niall Horan ranks highly in fourth.

The former One Direction singer’s fortune is estimated to be at £55m. Niall ranks below his former bandmate Harry Styles in second place with £74m while all other One Direction stars rank in the top nine; Louis Tomlinson at sixth (£47m), Liam Payne (£46m) and Zayn Malik ninth (£38m).

Superstar singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is head and shoulders above the rest as he is estimated to have a fortune of £210m, almost three times what Harry Style is believed to have earned in second place.

Sheeran is rumoured to have grown his net worth by £40m in the last year thanks to his wildly successful Divide tour, which sold close to 10 million tickets.

Actor Emma Watson ranks third in the list with an estimated net worth of £58m while Little Mix (£54m) and Cara Delevingne (£42m) are the highest female entrants on the list.

Ireland’s Saoirse Ronan is a new entry on the list, and according to Heat, boasts a fortune of £5.7m. Horan and Ronan are the only two Irish entrants on the list.

Other famous names on the list include singer Sam Smith at tenth with 35 millions pounds, Dua Lipa in 12th with £22m, Stormzy and Rita Ora shared 14th spot with a whopping £20m each.

Other new entrants on the list include streaming sensation KSI, who is believed to have a net worth of £12m, Actor Jodie Comer at £4.9m and Molly Mae Hague and Tommy Fury of Love Island rank at 30th with £4m accrued.

