Niall Horan reveals 22-step beauty routine to keep his ‘baby face’

Niall Horan has joked that he wants to keep his “baby face” as he dropped his 22-step skincare routine.

The former One Direction star revealed his extensive regimel in the latest Vogue Beauty Secrets video.

“When I was younger, I didn't really care about it. I was really a boy about it. Headed into my late twenties, I decided I was going to look after this thing,” he explained in the clip.

“I need this for my job,” he laughed as he pointed to his face.

“As I head into my thirties, I'm trying to keep the baby face for as long as possible”.

He said that men are afraid to “give up some of our masculinity” by looking after their skin.

“I think with men, we're getting better at it, but everyone is always against the skincare thing, for some reason, I don't know why.

“[It's like] we give up some of our masculinity if we admit to using moisturiser. We need our skin too lads, we only get one skin. So, look after it.”

Video of the Day

Read More

Unpacking his skincare routine, Niall said that he always “sets the tone” with a candle before he uses any products on his face, adding that he makes sure to pack a candle in his bag every time he visits a hotel.

“I spend a lot of time in hotels, if I can make it feel more like home in any way, that's what I'll do,” the Mullingar native revealed.

His beauty ritual begins with hair care, with Leonor Greyl Mousse au Lotus Volumatrice Volumizing Styling Mousse being Niall’s holy grail product for getting his luscious quiff just right.

The Dyson hair dryer is his go-to next, and he later reaches for the STMNT Grooming Goods Matte Paste and Balmain Hair Couture Standard Session Strong Hairspray to keep his mane in place.

As for skincare, the 29-year-old likes to start things off with a cold splash of water.

“I don't know if it works, but I heard Lewis Hamilton and Sam Smith say it, and they look young and fresh...”

He then uses Sarah Chapman’s Skinesis Ultimate Cleanse face wash which he will follow up by exfoliating with Make Beauty Micro Crystalline Exfoliating Face Mask "twice, three times a week".

The more glamorous side of Niall’s beauty routine sees him using the Vanity Planet Senia Hot and Cold Smart Steamer to both open and close his pores while also giving his vocal cords some TLC.

He then likes to give himself a cooling massage using Hana Emi Cryo Globes ice rollers.

“These are the biggest and best things I've recently found. I always have mine in the freezer, if I am in a hotel, I get a bucket of ice,” he said of the rollers.

Coming to the end of his lengthy routine, the Heaven singer locks in moisture using a combination of Sarah Chapman’s serum, facial oil, and hyaluronic-acid-infused face cream before going in under the eyes with Ilia’s Bright Start Retinol Alternative eye cream.

The last thing he slaps on his face every day is by far the most important - SPF.

Niall said: “I didn't wear SPF for the longest time, on a daily basis. I'd wear it when it was ‘sunny,’ but what we don't realise is UV rays are coming through the whole time.”

But before he heads out the door, he always spritzes himself with some deodorant and his signature scent, Le Labo Santal 33.

“Everybody tells me that I smell good,” he said.

"I am not an oversprayer either. I usually do two and then pat it into whatever I am wearing."