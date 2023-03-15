| 9.4°C Dublin

Close

Niall Horan reveals 22-step beauty routine to keep his ‘baby face’

The former One Direction star revealed his extensive regimel in the latest Vogue Beauty Secrets video.

Niall Horan Expand

Close

Niall Horan

Niall Horan

Niall Horan

Neasa Cumiskey

Niall Horan has joked that he wants to keep his “baby face” as he dropped his 22-step skincare routine.

The former One Direction star revealed his extensive regimel in the latest Vogue Beauty Secrets video.

Most Watched

Privacy