NI theatre and dance productions to be showcased at Edinburgh Fringe

Seven works by Northern Ireland arts organisations will be showcased at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August.

The Spotlight on Theatre and Dance from Northern Ireland initiative shines a spotlight on work created by artists from the region.

The project, now in its fifth year, is delivered by Theatre and Dance NI, in collaboration with Belfast International Arts Festival, and supported by the British Council Northern Ireland and Arts Council of Northern Ireland.

The Festival Fringe is the biggest arts marketplace in the world and will provide the Northern Ireland performers with an opportunity to network with other artists with a view to having their work tour internationally.

The productions being profiled on August 22 are The Half Moon by Alice Malseed, Scaredy Fat by Gina Donnelly and Seon Simpson, Lie Low by Ciara Elizabeth Smyth, Whisk(e)y Wars by Joyce Greenaway, The Four Worst Things I’ve Ever Done by Ewan McGowan-Gregg, How to Bury a Dead Mule by Richard Clements and Expecting by Charis McRoberts.

Niamh Flanagan, executive director of Theatre and Dance NI, said, “This is an important initiative for the seven NI artists performing at the Fringe which helps increase their profile and further opportunities globally.

“We are also delighted to announce bursaries as part of a fellowship programme.

“This is to support a number of artists, directors and producers to attend the Edinburgh Fringe Festival where they can promote themselves and their work for possible future performances there, as well as internationally.”

Richard Wakely, artistic director and chief executive of the Belfast International Arts Festival, said: “International exposure for our performance artists and ensembles at the Edinburgh Fringe brings with it valuable opportunities to extend the life of new stage and digital works as well as offering increased media and public profile, artistic development and the possibility of future collaborations with overseas partners.”

Alison McCrudden, head of literature, drama and dance at Arts Council of Northern Ireland, said: “It’s a testament to the creativity, tenacity and forward-looking focus of our artists that they have created such high quality and resonant works.

“It is vital that these important works are seen – and important too for audiences to get see them – and so it is particularly exciting that a huge potential market is opened up to them through the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.”

Colette Norwood, British Council Northern Ireland arts manager, said the event will highlight some of the “most exciting current and upcoming productions available for touring from Northern Ireland”.