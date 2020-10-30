Newsflash - Adele doesn't owe you an explanation for her weight loss

She has been hounded over a perceived act of cultural appropriation, for being too fat and for being too thin. Now she has been accused of simply making people feel uncomfortable.

The incessant commentary about Adele’s weight loss reached fever pitch after her Saturday Night Live appearance last week.

I think it was her first TV outing since she lost all that weight. We had seen the pictures she posted, but this was her first time in front of a live audience.

She looked as beautiful as she always has. That face, perfect skin, impeccable make-up, her buttery mane and stunning cheekbones.

She also looked happy, yet many people are claiming she has more or less body-shamed overweight people and betrayed the body positivity movement. In essence, she has fat-shamed her younger self.

There are those wondering if she felt a need to lose weight when she didn’t really want to.

Perhaps she reached her new weight dangerously. Some even fear that shedding the pounds could affect her vocals.

However, there are plenty of observers saying her weight loss is her own business and nobody else’s.

Adele posted selfies and pictures and referenced her weight loss on the hit US TV show.

“I know I look really, really different since you last saw me, but actually, because of all the Covid restrictions, I had to travel light and I could only bring half of me and this is the half I chose,” she said.

Some celebrities refuse to get drawn into any discussion about their looks.

Holly Willoughby has never answered a question about her “incredible weight loss”, her “secrets”, her “revenge body” or what she eats.

She has possibly decided it’s unhealthy for women to be reading this nonsense in the papers.

Nobody knows for sure what’s behind Adele’s weight loss.

Just because she was held up as a model of body confidence when she was heavier doesn’t mean she isn’t allowed to slim.

Obviously, she doesn’t have to be a certain size for ever just because she was inadvertently made the poster girl for bigger women.

Maybe she was genuinely sick of being called “relatable” and “curvy”, which as everyone knows is shorthand for “fat”.

That society as a whole continues to place more value on a woman’s appearance than it does on her achievements in her chosen field isn’t Adele’s problem and it’s not for her to fix.

If a magazine wants to celebrate her weight loss like it’s her greatest achievement, let them off with it.

Anyone with an ounce of cop on knows she’ll always be admired and respected for her work, her voice and her talent.

As a society, we really need to stop all this analysing, criticising, fetishising and reading into changes in appearance.

Adele doesn’t need to explain her new look to anyone.