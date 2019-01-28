Newlyweds Allen Leech and Jessica Herman put on loved-up display at the SAG Awards

With Saoirse Ronan nowhere to be seen at this year's Screen Actors Guild Awards, it was down to Allen Leech to represent the Irish contingent in Hollywood.

With Saoirse Ronan nowhere to be seen at this year's Screen Actors Guild Awards, it was down to Allen Leech to represent the Irish contingent in Hollywood.

The Downton Abbey star (37) from Co Wicklow, and his wife of three weeks Jessica Herman made their appearance as a married couple on the red carpet last night and it looks like they're just getting started with their honeymoon phase. It was a fitting anniversary for the pair as Allen first met Jessica at the Entertainment Weekly SAG Awards after-party three years ago, where they also danced the night away after Sunday night's ceremony.

"I approached Jessica, who at the time, I think you were dancing with the girls from Orange Is the New Black, and I saw you dancing," he told PEOPLE.

"A friend of mine, Tom, we were about to leave the party and being Irish and having two rubber arms, he said, ‘Do you want one more drink?' And I said, ‘Yeah, okay,’ went in, ordered, turned around, saw this vision in a velvet dress and said, ‘Tommy, I’m going to dance with that girl.’ “

Jessica Blair Herman and Allen Leech attend Netflix 2019 SAG Awards after party at Sunset Tower Hotel on January 27, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Netflix)

Herman interjected: "Then we got married three weeks ago."

The couple happily posed for photographers and embraced one another, with Allen opting for a classic black tuxedo and Jessica in a floor length red gown.

The couple exchanged vows in California's Santa Ynez Valley earlier this month with his tv co-stars Michelle Dockery and Dan Stevens in attendance, and Rami Malek, his Bohemian Rhapsody co-star and frontrunner for this year's Best Actor Oscar, was also present.

Jessica, a producer and actress, told Hello! earlier this month, she knew her husband was The One straight away, "As soon as I met him, there was a sense of ease and comfort, that I knew marriage would be uncomplicated and beautiful with him."

Allen Leech (L) and Sophia Bush attend the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. 480720 (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Turner)

Online Editors