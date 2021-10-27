New trailer offers first glimpse of second series of Tiger King

A new trailer has offered a first glimpse at the second series of hit Netflix show Tiger King.

The programme, which follows the lives of big cat owners Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin, will launch on the streaming platform on November 17.

The new series will cover “newfound revelations … on the motivations, backstories, and secrets of America’s most notorious big cat owners”, Netflix said in a statement.

We thought we'd seen it all — but we'd only scratched the surface



Tiger King 2 premieres November 17. pic.twitter.com/TuOy3BVJqP — Netflix (@netflix) October 27, 2021

The trailer touches on the campaign to release Exotic from prison and the plot to kill Baskin.

Netflix said in a statement: “With Joe Exotic behind bars and Carole Baskin closing in on ownership of his disreputable zoo, the Emmy-nominated saga continues its twisted course with Tiger King 2 as newfound revelations emerge on the motivations, backstories, and secrets of America’s most notorious big cat owners.

“Old enemies and frenemies, including Jeff Lowe, Tim Stark, Allen Glover, and James Garretson return for another season of murder, mayhem, and madness.

“Thought you knew the whole story?

“Just you wait.”

Tiger King is coming back this year — and Season 2 promises just as much mayhem and madness as Season 1! pic.twitter.com/mFBUxtAl6i — Netflix (@netflix) September 23, 2021

The first instalment of the real crime series became a global hit, with 64 million households streaming it within the first four weeks of its premiere in March 2020.

Another episode, titled The Tiger King And I, was later added to the streaming service in April 2020.

It was hosted by comedian Joel McHale, and included interviews with stars from the show including John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe.

Exotic, real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was previously jailed after being convicted of trying to hire two different men to kill animal rights activist Baskin.

In July a court ruled that Exotic should get a shorter sentence for his role in the murder plot.

A three-judge panel for the US Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit in Denver agreed with Exotic that the court should have treated them as one conviction at sentencing because they both involved the same goal of killing Baskin.

According to the ruling, the court should have sentenced Maldonado-Passage to somewhere between 17 and a half years and just under 22 years in prison, rather than between just under 22 years and 27 years in prison.

The court ordered the trial court to re-sentence Exotic.