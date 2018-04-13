Style Celebrity News

Friday 13 April 2018

New suspect held in Kim Kardashian robbery case in Paris

An investigative judge is expected to file preliminary charges.

Kim Kardashian West
Kim Kardashian West

By Associated Press Reporters

A new suspect is facing potential charges in the investigation into a 2016 jewellery heist in Paris targeting Kim Kardashian West.

A judicial official said the suspect was detained on Tuesday, and is meeting an investigative judge who is expected to file preliminary charges.

The official did not identify the suspect or provide other details.

ipanews_6c95a336-7c30-4a69-9237-c71b383da1f4_embedded235977071
French police at the residence of Kim Kardashian West in Paris (Michel Euler/AP)

Ten people have been charged in the case. The alleged mastermind wrote the reality TV star an apology letter from his prison cell.

Robbers allegedly forced their way into the apartment where Kardashian West was staying during Paris Fashion Week, tied her up and stole more than 10 million dollars (£7 million) of jewellery.

She said the experience made her less materialistic.

Press Association

Style Newsletter

Stay on top of the latest fashion, beauty and celeb gossip in our Style newsletter.

Independent Style

Also in this section