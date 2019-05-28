New house and a fresh start for Una Healy following marriage split

Una Healy has started afresh with a new family home as she continues to move on from former husband Ben Foden.

The Tipperary-born singer has entered a new stage of her life after snapping up a house for herself and children, Aoife Belle (7) and Tadhg (4).

The delighted mum (37) posted a picture on her social media of her big move with the caption: "New home."

She formerly shared a house in the UK with Foden in Northampton but has been seen spending more time in Ireland since the split.

CHAPTER

Healy has not yet revealed the location of her new family home. It's the next chapter for the ex-Saturdays singer, who has been praised for handling her sudden break-up in such a dignified fashion.

The couple called time on their marriage of six years in July 2018 amid claims the rugby player strayed while they were together.

Healy recently released an emotional song called Strangers, which charts the breakdown of their relationship. But she said last month that she wasn't having a pop at her former partner in the song.

"There is nothing revealing in the song that he hasn't mentioned himself in interviews," she said.

"I wasn't out to bash him. It's just the sad part of it that you are just like that stranger again after all those years together."

She said that the self-penned song has been "so well received".

"The song is so raw and emotional. The best thing about it is when people say it is helping them. A lot of people go through the same thing as me and I know I am dealing with it well.

"But it is not easy. We can all help each other through it," she said.

She has since moved on with handsome Limerick hurler David Breen.

Recently, pictures were posted of them attending a wedding together as they moved their relationship up a gear. Meanwhile, Ben Foden has also started a new relationship with Irish woman Miriam Murphy.

He previously admitted that he "committed adultery" while he and Una were together but that was not the driving force behind their split.

"It's not ideal but we're very amicable," he said.

"We're getting through it. We're not the first people in the world to get divorced. We've got two little kids we adore."

He said he would "always love Una" as she holds a special place in his heart.

"She was my first love and the mother of my kids. I never meant to hurt her in the way I did," he said.

Herald