New cast members added for Netflix’s Stranger Things

A number of new cast additions to Netflix’s Stranger Things have been unveiled.

Sweeney Todd star Jamie Campbell Bower, Booksmart’s Eduardo Franco and Game Of Thrones actor Tom Wlaschiha are among those who will feature in the hit sci-fi drama.

Nightmare On Elm Street’s Robert Englund and Howards End’s Joseph Quinn will also feature in the new series.

let's give our new cast members a big hawkins welcome. roll call 🗣 [thread] — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 20, 2020

Sherman Augustus, Mason Dye and Nikola Djuricko will also feature.

Filming resumed for the fourth series of the programme last month following a six-month break enforced by the pandemic.

Stranger Things, set in the 1980s, follows the attempts made by a group of teenagers and adults as they try to battle an evil monster – who comes from the underworld known as the Upside Down – in their home town.

Other stars to feature include Winona Ryder, Millie Bobby Brown, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Noah Schnapp and Gaten Matarazzo.

PA Media