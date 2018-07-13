It was a case of double celebrations for the Brogan family this week after the wife of Dublin GAA legend Bernard gave birth to twin baby boys.

'Never have I felt as blessed' - GAA star Bernard Brogan shares adorable picture of newborn twins

With four of the Brogan family having already played for the Boys in Blue, two more may be in contention in the years to come.

Bernard’s wife Keira gave birth to the two boys – named Donagh and Keadán – at The Rotunda Hospital on Tuesday.

Writing on social media tonight, the 34-year-old said: “Never have I felt as blessed. Thank you to my beautiful wife for bringing me so much joy.”

He also shared a photo of him holding his baby sons.

Never have I felt as blessed. Thank you to my beautiful wife @keekib22. Welcome Donagh & Keadán Brogan 10/7/2018 pic.twitter.com/Ey7PWw7jkR — Bernard Brogan (@bernardbrogan) July 13, 2018

His brother Paul – a former Dublin footballer – had earlier posted a photo online of Brogan and family and friends celebrating the two new arrivals.

The couple only revealed Keira’s pregnancy about six weeks ago, when she was in her third trimester.

Brogan posted a photo on Instagram, saying: “Here’s to summer 2018.”

Bernard Brogan and Keira Doyle on their wedding day. Photo: Colin O’Riordan

In an interview not long after this was posted, Brogan insisted that despite his family being GAA royalty, he would not be pushing his kids to follow in those famous footsteps.

He said that he feels that children should play lots of different sports and perhaps then decide what they want to do.

Earlier this week, Brogan revealed how ecstatic he was to become a dad.

“I’m really, really excited to be starting a family. I got married at Christmas a year ago and I’m in a new stage of life,” he said.

“Sport has been such an important part of my life for a long time, it’s given me a new perspective. It’s a really nice time for us.”

The Dublin legend, who has won five All-Ireland titles with Dublin in the past seven years, is currently recovering from a cruciate knee ligament injury.

