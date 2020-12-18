‘Never felt so poorly’ – Kerry Katona reveals she has Covid-19

Kerry Katona interview...File photo dated 11/11/1 of Kerry Katona, who has said she is still ridiculed for her "infamous" 2008 This Morning interview, while speaking openly about her mental health issues. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Tuesday April 18, 2017. The reality TV star, who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, appeared on the ITV programme once again to address the "stigma" around her mental health battles, adding that people will judge things if they cannot see them. See PA story SHOWBIZ Katona. Photo credit should read: Chris Radburn/PA Wire...E

Kerry Katona has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 40-year-old star has urged her social media followers to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously as since she contracted the respiratory illness she has "never felt so poorly".

She wrote on her Instagram Story: "Never felt so poorly! Both ryan and I are held up in the bedroom. My poor children.

"I honestly don't know what to do. For all of those who don't think Covid is real, think again!!! (sic)"

Kerry - who has Molly, 19, and Lilly-Sue, 17, with first husband Brian McFadden, Heidi, 13, and 12-year-old Max from her marriage to Mark Croft, and six-year-old DJ with the late George Kay - got engaged to fiancé Ryan Mahoney in August.

Updating fans with a similar post on her page, she added: "Tested positive... Never felt so poorly in all my life!! Those who think this isn’t real, think again!!

"Absolutely heartbroken! Sending love and light to all those effected (sic)".

She had initially been hoping she hadn't caught the potentially deadly virus.

Earlier in the day, Kerry said: "Still waiting on our Covid results! Really praying we all just have flu!! (sic)"

Earlier this month, Kerry revealed she had been diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome, which occurs when nerves between the collarbone and first rib are compressed.

She said at the time: "After being in agony with my body, I've finally been given a diagnosis of thoracic outlet syndrome, which is causing the coldness and numbness in my arm and the nerve pain.

"There are so many elements that are wrong with me - my hip, my rib, my shoulder and my lower back.

"I'm having rehab with The Pain Clinic in Oxford, which is going to help massively. I've also started taking CBD oil, which is meant to be really good.”

And the former Atomic Kitten singer will be hoping the treatment has an effect because she joked her partner has started to see her as “old” as a result of the condition.

She added: "I've got a boyfriend who is eight years younger than me and I'm walking around like an 80-year-old woman.

"He's probably thinking, 'What am I doing with this old bird?' But I'm sticking with the pain medication and doing lots of exercises for it, hoping for the best."

