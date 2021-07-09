Netflix reveals premiere date for season two of The Witcher

The second season of Netflix’s fantasy series The Witcher will arrive in December, the streaming giant has announced (Netflix/PA)

The second season of Netflix’s fantasy series The Witcher will arrive in December, the streaming giant has announced.

Starring Henry Cavill as monster hunter Geralt of Rivia, the first season premiered in December 2019 and proved a hit with fans.

Season two of the fantasy drama follows Geralt as he takes Princess Cirilla – played by Freya Allan – to his childhood home of Kaer Morhen.

What you've all been waiting for, Witcher family. Here's the first teaser trailer for Season 2, premiering December 17 on @netflix. #WitcherCon pic.twitter.com/TT4yYttA5F — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) July 9, 2021

During the first ever WitcherCon event, Netflix revealed the new episodes will arrive on December 17.

Cavill said of his character: “I played the season one way deliberately, which was him out in the wilds and without the opportunity for vast swathes of dialogue.

“I thought it best to be the man who says less because that seems like he’s thinking more. And that was the intention with that.”

The Superman star, 38, said Geralt will be more talkative in season two.

“He’s not just a big old white-haired brute,” he added.

Production on The Witcher’s second season was hampered by the pandemic.

In December last year, Cavill suffered a leg injury on set.