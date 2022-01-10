Netflix renews Emily In Paris for two more seasons

Emily In Paris has been renewed for two more seasons (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Netflix has renewed Emily In Paris for a third and fourth season, the streaming service has announced.

Lily Collins, daughter of musician Phil Collins, is a fan favourite for her portrayal of American abroad Emily and will return for the two-season renewal.

The hit Netflix series follows Collins’ character, Chicago marketing executive Emily Cooper, as she navigates life in Paris after landing her dream job.

Emily in Paris has been renewed for Season 3 — and Season 4! 🍾 pic.twitter.com/3zqj36vmnO — Netflix (@netflix) January 10, 2022

The second series of the hugely popular comedy drama returned on the streaming giant last month.

Following its release, it faced criticism from Ukraine’s Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko, who described the depiction of a Ukrainian character who shoplifts named Petra as offensive.

The show also stars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, Camille Razat and William Abadie.