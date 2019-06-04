Netflix renews Christina Applegate’s Dead To Me for a second season

Netflix has renewed the dark comedy Dead To Me for a second season.

Starring Christina Applegate as a mourning widow and Linda Cardellini as a friend trying to comfort her, the show arrived on the streaming service in May to critical acclaim.

It holds an 87% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the review aggregation website.

Netflix announced its return on Monday, tweeting a picture of its two leading ladies holding up two fingers along with the caption: #DeadToMe has been renewed for Season 2!!”

Creator and executive producer Liz Feldman will return to work on the new season, Netflix said, as will Applegate and Feldman.

It is unclear if co-star James Mardsen will also be back. Will Ferrell and Adam McKay are also listed as executive producers for the 10-episode series.

The show marked Anchorman star Applegate’s first work on TV in seven years and she told the Hollywood Reporter Feldman had to talk her out of “semi-retirement”.

The mother-of-one said: “It literally took them like dragging me out of my semi-retirement, because I was very happy with my kind of not showering life and doing what I want, and just raising my daughter.

“So, what was it? It was a lot of things. It was really a unique premise and show, and I had known Liz Feldman and really loved her as a human being.”

