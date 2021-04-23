Netflix offers first look at Ewan McGregor as fashion designer Halston

Netflix has offered a first look at Ewan McGregor playing Halston ahead of the release of a new series about the fashion designer.

The drama, titled Halston, will premiere on the streaming service next month.

A photo tweeted by Netflix shows McGregor wearing a polo neck in character as Roy Halston Frowick, known as Halston.

He would do anything to make a name for himself.



Ewan McGregor is Halston. May 14 pic.twitter.com/YR9LWYNTPv — Netflix (@netflix) April 23, 2021

The late US designer rose to fame in the 1970s.

A tweet from Netflix said: “He would do anything to make a name for himself.

“Ewan McGregor is Halston. May 14.”

Rodriguez will star as actress and singer Liza Minnelli.

Halston will also feature Rebecca Dayan as designer Elsa Peretti, David Pittu as fashion illustrator Joe Eula and Gian Franco Rodriguez as artist Victor Hugo.

Halston will be available on Netflix from May 14.

PA Media