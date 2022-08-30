Netflix is on the hunt for a Lindsay Lohan body double in Ireland

Netflix is looking for a body double for actress Lindsay Lohan in Ireland.

The streaming platform will begin production on the movie Irish Wish on September 5 which will be filmed in several locations across Ireland including Dublin, Wicklow, Westport and Knock Airport until October 14.

The Mean Girls star (36) will play the lead role of Maddie in the rom com, which is set in contemporary Ireland and due for release next year.

"We are currently involved in a very exciting project. A rom com called 'Irish Wish' shooting in Dublin and Wicklow," Netflix said in a statement.

"Applicants will need to be residing in Dublin and available Monday to Friday (over the filming period). Acting experience is an advantage as the role requires scenes with main cast members. Women aged 18 years plus, who are 5'4" in height who are a dress size six to eight.

"[Those interested] must be willing to have hair dyed red for the role if selected".

Netflix is also currently filming a crime thriller series in Dublin, Wicklow and Cork.

Bodkin is produced by former US president Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle.

The series is the presidential family's first work on a fictional project and is produced by the Obama's company, Higher Ground, which has signed multi-million dollar deals with Netflix, Spotify and Amazon.

The cast of Bodkin includes Young Offenders actor Chris Walley and Intermission actor David Wilmot.