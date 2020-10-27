Netflix developing Assassin’s Creed live-action TV series

Netflix has announced it is developing a live-action Assassin’s Creed TV series.

The streaming service revealed the news on Twitter with a video showing the logo of the hit video game alongside the red Netflix N logo.

The accompanying text said: “Netflix + Assassin’s Creed.”

The streaming service added: “Netflix will be developing an Assassin’s Creed live-action series. @Ubisoft’s Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik will serve as Executive Producers.”

Netflix will be developing an Assassin's Creed live-action series. @Ubisofts's Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik will serve as Executive Producers — NX (@NXOnNetflix) October 27, 2020

The deal with video game company Ubisoft includes multiple different series, including animated and anime adaptations.

Jason Altman, head of Ubisoft film and television in Los Angeles, said: “For more than 10 years, millions of fans around the world have helped shape the Assassin’s Creed brand into an iconic franchise.

“We’re thrilled to create an Assassin’s Creed series with Netflix, and we look forward to developing the next saga in the Assassin’s Creed universe.”

The Assassin’s Creed series consists of 11 games so far, with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla out on November 10.

The franchise has already been adapted for the big screen with a 2016 film starring Michael Fassbender.

PA Media