Netflix cancels its remaining Marvel shows The Punisher and Jessica Jones

Marvel’s owner, Disney, is set to launch a rival streaming service later this year.
Netflix has cancelled its remaining Marvel shows The Punisher and Jessica Jones as rival Disney prepares to launch its own streaming service.
In a letter to fans announcing the news, Head of Marvel TV Jeph Loeb hinted that the company was not finished with the characters.
He said: “Our Network partner may have decided they no longer want to continue telling the tales of these great characters… but you know Marvel better than that.”
Marvel’s parent company, Disney, is preparing to launch a streaming service to rival Netflix, with Disney+ set to arrive later this year.
Netflix has already cancelled Marvel shows Daredevil, Iron Fist and Luke Cage in the last few months.
The third and final season of Jessica Jones, which stars Krysten Ritter in the title role, will arrive on Netflix later this year.
Taken a few weeks back at the table read for our SERIES FINALE. I love these people to the moon and back. It has been a dream to play Jessica alongside my amazing cast and the best crew in the business for these past 5 years. I am so grateful for every second of it. We have THE BEST fans. You guys mean the world to me and I appreciate you beyond words. The final season of #JessicaJones is coming later this year and I am proud of how we complete JJ’s journey. I can’t wait for you all to see it. Stay tuned and more to come. 💪🏻🖤 (Also my creator/ showrunner/ partner/ bff @melissa.rosenberg is totally wearing a #krystenknitter original ☺️☺️) @rachaelmaytaylor @ekadarville @carrieannemoss @netflix @marvelsjessicajones @marvel
US actress Ritter said the role had been “a dream”.
To all who have served. All who know loss. All who love and understand Frank and his pain. It has been an honor to walk in his boots. I’m endlessly grateful to the comic fans and the men and women of the Armed Services and law enforcement community who Frank means so much to. Thank you to the USMC and all the wonderful soldiers who trained me. Go Hard. Be safe.
The Punisher’s second season debuted in January. Jon Benthal, who plays vigilante Frank Castle, said on Instagram it had been “an honour to walk in his boots”.
Netflix told Deadline: “We are grateful to Marvel for five years of our fruitful partnership and thank the passionate fans who have followed these series from the beginning.”
Media giant Disney, which as well as Marvel also owns Pixar and 21st Century Fox, boasts a fearsome stable of entertainment franchises, including Star Wars.
It announced it was pulling all of its films from Netflix in August 2017 and Disney+ is expected to arrive later this year.
Press Association