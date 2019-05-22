Natalie Portman denies dating Moby and says he was a 'creepy old man' who was 'inappropriate'

The 53-year-old singer claimed in his new memoir ‘Then It Fell Apart’ that he romanced the actress for a brief time in 2001, but said the romance failed to work out because she had met someone else, and he felt he was too “damaged” to pursue something more serious with her.

He wrote in his book: "For a few weeks I had tried to be Natalie's boyfriend, but it hadn't worked out. I thought that I was going to have to tell her that my panic was too egregious for me to be in a real relationship, but one night on the phone she informed me that she'd met somebody else. I was relieved that I'd never have to tell her how damaged I was.”

But now, 37-year-old Natalie has claimed she never saw the ‘Porcelain’ hitmaker as a romantic interest, but believed he was being “creepy” toward her.

Moby wrote in his memoirs that he dated the actress Natalie Portman, however she disputes the claim (PA)

She said: “I was surprised to hear that he characterised the very short time that I knew him as dating because my recollection is a much older man being creepy with me when I just had graduated high school.”

Whilst Moby’s book claims she was 20 when they met, the ‘Black Swan’ star alleges she was only 18, and although she was happy to be friends with him, she stopped hanging out with him when she began to feel his intentions were “inappropriate”.

She added: “I was a fan and went to one of his shows when I had just graduated. When we met after the show, he said, ‘Let’s be friends.’ He was on tour and I was working shooting a film, so we only hung out a handful of times before I realised that this was an older man who was interested in me in a way that felt inappropriate.”

Natalie then slammed Moby and his publisher for not “fact checking” the terms of their relationship, and alleged the singer “used” the story to “sell his book”.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar UK online, she said: “There was no fact checking from him or his publisher - it almost feels deliberate. That he used this story to sell his book was very disturbing to me. It wasn’t the case. There are many factual errors and inventions.”

‘Then It Fell Apart’ was released earlier this month, and in it Moby claims he met Natalie when she came backstage to meet him after a show and started flirting with him.

Online Editors