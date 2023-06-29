Naomi Campbell welcomes second child at age of 53

Naomi Campbell has become a mother again at the age of 53 (Ian West/PA)

Model Naomi Campbell has become a mother for the second time, welcoming a baby boy.

The 53-year-old announced the news on Instagram as she shared a picture of her cradling the baby while it is assumed her young daughter was holding the baby’s hand.

She captioned the post: “My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence.

“A True Gift from God, blessed! Welcome Babyboy. #mumoftwo.”

She concluded the message, writing: “It’s never too late to become a mother.”

Famous faces from the world of fashion including designer Donatella Versace and German model Claudia Schiffer shared messages of congratulations.

Meanwhile, Netflix’s Bridgerton and Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story actress Golda Rosheuvel wrote: “Congratulations my love. Best news.”

London-born Campbell had not previously revealed she was expecting her second child.

It comes after the supermodel surprised the world in May 2021 by announcing the news that she had become a mother to a baby girl shortly before her 51st birthday, in a post on Instagram featuring a picture of her hand holding a baby’s feet.

“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, so honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love,” she said.

Naomi Campbell and her daughter on the March 2022 cover of Vogue (Steven Meisel/British Vogue/PA)

Last year, she posed with her daughter for the cover of British Vogue’s March issue and confirmed her daughter had not been adopted, saying: “She’s my child.”

She told the magazine: “I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her.

“But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”

Alongside her new motherhood duties, she continued to walk the runways of some of the world’s most illustrious fashion designers, including Versace, Alexander McQueen, Balmain and Lanvin.

The catwalk star was discovered as a schoolgirl and she went on to become the first British black model to appear on the cover of British Vogue.

She has now become a role model for a younger generation of black models who are dominating the fashion industry and helping to shift beauty ideals.

Campbell is also known for her charity work and in 2005 founded Fashion For Relief, a charity merging fashion and philanthropy.