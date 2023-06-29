Naomi Campbell leads celebrities embracing motherhood later in life

Naomi Campbell has become a mother for the second time (Doug Peters/PA)

Naomi Campbell said “it’s never too late to become a mother” after announcing she has welcomed her second child at the age of 53.

Here we take a look at other stars who have grown their families later in life:

1) Hilary Swank

The double Oscar-winning actress, 48, gave birth to twins with husband Philip Schneider during the Easter holidays in April this year.

She said the pregnancy “wasn’t easy” but was “worth it” in a post to her 1.6 million Instagram followers.

Swank, who married entrepreneur Schneider in 2018 after less than two years of dating, announced in October last year that she was expecting her first two children.

2) Rebel Wilson

The 43-year-old Australian actress, known for films Pitch Perfect and Bridesmaids, announced last November that her baby girl Royce Lillian was born via a “gorgeous” surrogate.

At the time, Wilson told her followers: “I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!

“I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making … but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care.

“Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!”

In February, she announced that she and partner Ramona Agruma, Los Angeles-based fashion and jewellery designer, were engaged.

3) Paris Hilton

The US socialite and businesswoman, 42, announced the arrival of her son with partner Carter Reum in January this year – but said they had kept the birth a secret from even their closest friends and family.

She revealed her son’s name was Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, and had wanted to choose a name on the theme of world cities, like herself.

Hilton, the granddaughter of the luxury hotel’s founder Conrad Hilton, has been married to Carter Reum since 2021.

4) Rachel Weisz

The Oscar-winning actress was 48 when she gave birth to her first child with husband and James Bond star Daniel Craig in 2018.

When pregnant, she told the New York Times: “Daniel and I are so happy.

“We’re going to have a little human. We can’t wait to meet him or her. It’s all such a mystery.”

5) Brigitte Nielsen

The actress and model gave birth to her fifth child in 2018 at the age of 54.

Brigitte Nielsen (Ian West/PA)

She told People after having her daughter Frida: “Some women think, ‘Oh my God, I’m too old’. Well, yeah, I can understand people saying, ‘How dare she?’ But how many men have their first kids in their 60s and 70s, and they never doubt it?

“Do I understand that [people] are a bit sceptical? Yes, I understand. I also totally respect the fact that not everybody likes it and agrees with it, but it is my life.”

6) Alanis Morissette

In 2019, the singer then aged 46 gave birth to a baby boy.

The child, named Mercy Morissette-Treadway, was her third with husband Mario Treadway.

7) Natalie Imbruglia

The singer gave birth to son Max Valentine in 2019 at the age of 44.

Announcing her pregnancy, she wrote on Instagram: “I’m expecting my first child this autumn.

“For those of you that know me, this has been something I have wanted for a very long time and I’m blessed that this is possible with the help of IVF and a sperm donor.”