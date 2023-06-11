Naked Attraction is not being cancelled after ad-market downturn, Channel 4 says

Channel 4 has said that Naked Attraction has not been “decommissioned” amid the broadcaster having to take action on some programmes after a “downturn in the ad-market”.

The dating show, hosted by Anna Richardson, sees a contestant chose from six naked hopefuls as their bodies are revealed in stages from the feet up.

The series has been followed by factual programme Naked Education which the broadcaster describes as aiming to “normalise all body types, champion our differences and break down stereotypes”.

Anna Richardson hosts Naked Attraction (Ian West/PA)

The news follows a report by the Mail On Sunday that several shows are being cut from Channel 4’s schedule.

A spokesman for the broadcaster said: “Naked Attraction has not been decommissioned and a new series will return to Channel 4 next year.”

He added: “Scared Of The Dark enjoyed a celebrated first season with excellent linear and streaming performance.”

Former England footballer Paul “Gazza” Gascoigne was crowned the winner of the first series of the show in April after spending 180 hours in complete darkness and completing challenges.

The PA news agency understands that medical documentary series Rescue: Extreme Medics and SAS: Who Dares Wins have not been recommissioned due to viewing figures.

However, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, which has seen The Only Way Is Essex (Towie) stars Ferne McCann and Joey Essex sign up, is set to continue.

Former health secretary Matt Hancock declared he earned £45,000 for taking part in the Channel 4 show.

The broadcaster is to reduce the number of episodes of its comedy chat show The Last Leg by two instalments due to budgetary pressures.

Adam Hills, who hosts the series alongside comedians Josh Widdicombe and Alex Brooker, wrote on Twitter: “I mean, if ever there’s a show that can cope with losing a few bits, it’s ours.”

Australian Hills, who was born without a right foot, and Brooker, who had his right leg amputated when he was a baby, started the show to cover the 2012 Summer Paralympics, and due to its popularity and ratings success it has become a permanent fixture.

Josh Widdicombe, Adam Hills and Alex Brooker star in The Last Leg (Ian West/PA)

A spokesman for the broadcaster said: “Channel 4 is in robust health – however like all commercial broadcasters we’re taking some precautionary measures – such as rephrasing some content and production – in response to a downturn in the ad-market.

“The vast majority of our shows have not been affected.”

PA understands that Four Weddings, which had not been officially announced by Channel 4, will not be aired by the broadcaster after reports it had been revived.

The series used to air on Sky Living and involve brides and grooms rating each other’s wedding.