Nadine Coyle ‘still not over’ Cheryl Cole’s West End debut as the Girls Aloud bandmates reunite

Nadine Coyle has admitted she is “still not over” Cheryl Cole’s performance in her new West End role.

The former X Factor judge has taken to the stage in a play described as an “edge-of-your-seat” supernatural thriller, and her Girls Aloud bandmate supported her from the audience last night.

Derry woman Nadine praised Cheryl as “a natural” after the show, though also issued a warning to fans about how scary the play gets.

2:22 A Ghost Story is a paranormal play about a woman called Jenny – played by Cheryl – who believes her new house is haunted.

The story follows her journey to convince her husband and their dinner guests of the ghost.

Nadine took to Instagram after the show, sharing a photo of the smiling pair with followers.

“Last night I got to see @cherylofficial play Jenny in the West End,” Nadine captioned the selfie. "She is a natural up there. So great to see!!!”

The pop star revealed despite warnings that the performance was “a little jump scary,” it was more than she bargained for.

Nadine Coyle and Cheryl Cole posed for a photo together after the show. Photo: Instagram

"Well!! That was an understatement. I’m still not over it today!!”

The star added: “Well done Cheryl. Good luck with the rest of the run but you don’t need it! To anyone going I suggest no liquids or you and everyone around you will be drenched!”

The rest of the Girls Aloud troupe attended the play in February when Cheryl first appeared on the West End stage, though Nadine did not join them.

Nicola Roberts and Kimberly Walsh sat front row, with Kimberly later admitting to The Mirror that Nadine “doesn’t like anything scary.”

The star still shared her glowing review of the production at the Lyric Theatre London with followers.

Re-sharing Nadine’s photo to their own Instagram Story, the social media team at 2:22 A Ghost Story captioned the selfie: “Something kinda ooh.”

Just last week, Nadine was forced to cancel her tour of performing Girls Aloud’s greatest hits.

Without her bandmates, she was going to set off on tour in May but the gigs have since been cancelled.

"I am so sad to say I’m not able to do the tour at this time,” the star said in a statement on her website.

“I am so sorry and really wish things were different but for many reasons it is not meant to be.

“You deserve the best show possible and with such big venues and very little dates it was becoming impossible to achieve what we had wanted to do.

“Everything is a lesson and this is definitely one for me. Thank you for your continued love and support!!!”