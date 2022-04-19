Nadine Coyle reveals Girls Aloud will reunite in honour of late Sarah Harding

Nadine Coyle has revealed that Girls Aloud are set to reunite in honour of their late member Sarah Harding.

The 39-year-old singer died on September 5th 2021 after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Now, the girl band she rose to fame with are set to host a special event to raise money in her honour.

Fellow bandmate, Nadine Coyle told OK! about their plans.

“We’re planning a night for an event to raise money in honour of Sarah. She’s very much in the forefront of our minds,” she said.

"We want to raise money for a piece of medical equipment that helps diagnose cancer earlier so people can be treated. We definitely want to do something to help others."

"[Sarah’s passing] still affects us deeply, to think about everything that she went through,” she continued.

While the remainder of the band, Cheryl Tweedy, Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts, are all hopeful they can reunite with their children.

"Obviously, Cheryl has Bear, and Kimberley has got her three little ones (Bobby, Cole and Nate) and we were planning on getting all of the babies together a while back but never got round to it," Nadine, who is mother to 8-year-old daughter Anaiya, told the publication.

Keeping Sarah’s memory alive, Nadine has frequently spoken about her close friend and her grief.

Video of the Day

The month following her death Nadine appeared on The Ryan Tubridy Show on RTÉ Radio 1, and admitted that it had been very traumatic for her.

“It’s been awful, I have to say,” the Derry native admitted.

“It’s been awful since she’s been ill. It’s been a really traumatic year and a half – almost two years at this point now.”

“It’s a cruel, cruel disease that I know many people suffer with and I wish everyone [going through it] all the best. We definitely lost a great one there. She was unbelievable.”

“It’s so fresh and I’m still thinking she’s going to phone, so I’m in that stage of it... I’m definitely still in the processing stage of it.”

“Me and Sarah were close and always remained close. We were a great support for each other in the band and the years after,” she continued.

Nadine said that Sarah had been sending her signs from beyond the grave.

“I was so close to her in life that it’s difficult to make that bridge. But there’s definitely been things, she’s made her presence known a few times.”

“There were a couple of days when my headphones just flew across the table when I was sitting getting my makeup done. This happened three days in a row.

“No reason, they just flew across and the girls in hair and makeup were saying, ‘It has to be Sarah.’ There’s no reason why they would fly so far.

“And then I was talking about her one night in my house and something went flying off a shelf and I was like, ‘Is this Sarah? Is she just throwing stuff?’

“You just want her to send you a text and say, ‘Yes, it’s me! It’s me throwing you headphones at you.’”