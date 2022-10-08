Nadine Coyle brushes off ‘embarrassment’ as she is caught posing in wedding dress

Nadine Coyle has brushed off her “embarrassment” after she was caught posing in a wedding dress.

The Derry girl, who is in Cannes for the Frontier Awards, shared the moment with her almost half a million Instagram followers.

Taking to the social media platform, the Girls Aloud singer explained that she was posing for an Instagram photograph when she was ‘caught’ by a woman who complimented her stunning white gown.

“Love from Cannes!!! ❤️❤️ (The one time I stood on a staircase for a picture trying to be an Instagramer in the wild then got caught by a lady coming out of the lift saying “I love your dress” I got embarrassed & it stopped there),” she said.

The beauty wore the sheer white gown from The Wedding Club as she presented the Inflight Retailer of the year award.

Taking to the comment section of the post, fellow Irish songstress Samantha Mumba said: “OH. MY. GOD that dress was MADE for you!!!!”

TV chef Donal Skehan shared three heart eye emojis, with artist Glyn Fussell writing: “Helllllllo perfection.”

It comes as the beauty recently joined the celebrity dating app, Raya, after her split from Jason Bell in 2019.

The pair dated for 11 years and share a daughter, Anaíya (8), together.

According to The Sun, Nadine has been “inundated with messages” on the exclusive dating app Raya - known as “Tinder for famous people” - which is used by celebrities and other high-profile figures to connect romantically or professionally.

A source told the publication: “Nadine is active on Raya and has been inundated with messages from potential suitors. She is a real catch and anyone lucky enough to bag a date with her is in for a treat.”

To get accepted on Raya, hopeful users must get referred by other people who already have a profile.

Celebrities such as Channing Tatum, Cara Delevingne, and Demi Lovato have all reportedly tried their luck on the platform.

The insider also gave an update on Nadine’s relationship with her ex since she joined Raya, saying: “Nadine and Jason are devoted co-parents and he is all for her moving on and finding someone to love. They have a great relationship.”

Nadine and her Girls Aloud bandmates recently launched a collaboration with Penneys to raise money for the Irish Cancer Society.

The group launched a collection of navy silk pyjamas and nightdresses printed with stars. 50pc of the sales will be donated to the charity.

In the UK, 50pc of the sales from the nightwear sets will be donated in equal portions to The Christie Charitable Trust and Cancer Research UK.

Customers will also have the opportunity to donate on top of their purchases throughout October for breast cancer awareness month.

Sharing the collection on Instagram she wrote: “Thank you so much to @primark for asking us to curate this wonderful nightwear range in honour of our lovely Sarah. Thanks to them we are set to raise a huge amount of money.

“Our nightwear collection is available in-store and online this week. We hope you love it as much as we do.”