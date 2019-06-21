Actress Nadia Forde will walk down the aisle this weekend in her late mother's native region of Puglia in Italy.

Nadia Forde to honour late mother at wedding this weekend

The I'm A Celebrity star is tying the knot with her rugby star partner Dominic Day.

Former model Nadia (30) will pay tribute to mum Berenice Paolozzi in a special way with a cherished family memento.

Nadia worked with a designer to restore her mother's christening gown from the 1960s so her eight-month-old baby girl Wyatt can wear it to the wedding.

Nadia Forde and her mum Berenice

She said it "means so much to me".

Berenice died in June 2015 after a lengthy battle with lymphoma.

Clontarf native Nadia and her other half have pulled out all the stops to ensure it's a weekend to remember.

They have invited all their nearest and dearest to join them in their Italian celebrations.

Guests will include the bride's younger brother Stephen, her granny Bernie and close friends including Pippa O'Connor, Brian Dowling and Sara Kavanagh.

Also there will be her agent Joanne Byrne and Derek Daniels, from Assets agency.

Dominic Day and Nadia Forde

The wedding party began making their way to Italy yesterday morning, flying to Naples before starting the four-hour journey to Puglia, in the heel of Italy.

Nadia will no doubt look stunning for the outdoor ceremony, given that she has her pick of designers to choose from when it comes to her big day.

She and Dominic got engaged in New York last year.

