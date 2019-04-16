Style Celebrity News

Tuesday 16 April 2019

Nadia Forde hits the red carpet with fiancé Dominic Day in London for movie debut

Nadia Forde attends the
Nadia Forde attends the "Once Upon A Time in London" world premiere at Troxy on April 15, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)
Nadia Forde attends the "Once Upon A Time in London" world premiere at Troxy on April 15, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)
Nadia Forde attends the "Once Upon A Time in London" world premiere at Troxy on April 15, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

After several years away from the limelight, Nadia Forde is officially back.

There was a time when you couldn't open a newspaper without seeing the Irish model's face in it - either for her photocall work or for news about her personal life - but after a stint on I'm A Celebrity in 2014 and subsequent moves to the UK, Australia and Japan, she adjusted her gaze on her personal life and being a new mother.

But, now she's back with a new career and she's dressed the part. Nadia hit the red carpet last night for the premiere of Once Upon a Time in London, a gangster movie in which she makes her film debut in a step towards the acting success she has been privately working towards during her career hiatus.

Forde was joined by the rest of the cast at London's Troxy, a historic music venue, for the premiere on Monday night, in a floral patterned plunging mini-dress with her fiancé Dominic Day, sporting fresh facial  injuries from his rugby career.

Nadia Forde attends the
Nadia Forde attends the "Once Upon A Time in London" world premiere at Troxy on April 15, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Her decision to return to work was a conscious one as she hopes to set an example of following your dreams for her six-month-old daughter Wyatt.

"I've been toying with when am I going to go back to work," she told the Irish Independent's Weekend magazine earlier this month. "For the first few months I was not interested in doing anything outside of our family and now that a little time has passed, I want her to see me be me and my own person, and not just mummy. I want her to see me have my own passions and my own thing - that's important to me because she gets to see that with Dad.

"I think the mum bubble is amazing and it's the best, but I also want her to grow up seeing me being more than just Mum and having that other aspect to my life. It's a balance - and balance doesn't come straight away."

View this post on Instagram

Red Carpet Ready.... 🤕🤪

A post shared by nadiaforde (@nadiaforde) on

Online Editors

Related Content

Independent Style

Also in this section