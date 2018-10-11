Style Celebrity News

Nadia Forde and fiancé Dominic Day welcome baby girl

Nadia Forde and Dominic Day. PIC: Nadia Forde/Instagram
Aoife Kelly

Model Nadia Forde has given birth to a baby girl.

Nadia and her fiancé, Welsh rugby player, announced the pregnancy n May, just two months after they got engaged.

The baby, reportedly named Wyatt Riley Day, was born in London and is the first child for the couple.

Dominic announced the arrival on Instagram with a snap of him carrying the baby in a car seat.

He captioned the pic, "Life gets hard, kid. But we’ll do it together X"

The couple got engaged in New York in March and plan to get married next summer.

Tick Tock... 🤰🏻

