Myleene Klass eyes becoming an MP but not picking sides

I’m A Celebrity… winner Myleene Klass has admitted becoming an MP is on her “list”, but is not telling for which party.

The former Hear’Say singer turned radio presenter and businesswoman was announced on Friday as the winner of the first Legends version of the reality show – nearly 17 years after she finished runner-up on the original show.

And having branched out from music into running a clothing line as part of a business empire, she told the Sunday Telegraph she has been approached by both Conservatives and Labour to enter politics.

Myleene Klass attending the gala opening of David Hockney: Bigger & Closer (not smaller & further away) exhibition, at the Lightroom, London (Suzan Moore/PA) — © Suzan Moore

“I haven’t refused every time,” said Klass, 45.

“It’s on my list. I’ve surprised myself.

“Where I stand with my politics is that there are some things that genuinely affect everybody. I’m very passionate about the things I’m passionate about.”

An advocate for women’s health, she is getting involved in politics as she goes through the “utterly painful” process of backing a change to the Women’s Health Strategy in Parliament.

Among the details of the strategy is a call to ensure women will not have to suffer up to three miscarriages before receiving help – an issue with which she is personally acquainted.

“Having been through this – I’ve been pregnant seven times, I had three babies, so you can do the maths – it’s heartbreaking, but you have to turn your pain into power,” she said. “I don’t want my daughters to experience this.”

She called on the MP responsible for the strategy, Maria Caulfield, to act on pushing it through, but refused to say how she votes, saying: “I’m a fan of people who get things done.”

Klass has made an impact in the House of Commons after lambasting then-Labour leader Ed Miliband for the proposed mansion tax on TV in 2014, leading then-prime minister David Cameron to tell his opposition he had taken “a pasting from a pop star”.