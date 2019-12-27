Una Healy has revealed her New Year's resolution is to move back to Ireland with her children Tadhg and Aoife Belle.

'My wish for 2020 is to move back to Ireland', says Una Healy

The former Saturdays singer recently sold her home in Northampton, after the breakdown of her marriage to rugby player Ben Foden.

She moved herself and Aoife (8) and Tadhg (4) for a fresh start in the English countryside.

But Una said that for 2020, she would like to make the permanent move home to Tipperary, if the right professional opportunity arises.

Una Healy, Ben Foden and their children Aoife Belle Foden and Tadhg John Foden

"The years are going by and I am still living in England but I do want to come home and live here," she said.

"I am just waiting or the right opportunity to get me back.

"The kids are in school now and are settled this year and we just moved there last May, so I wouldn't want to be moving them again mid-year.

"So I will wait until the end of the school year and possibly move back after that.

"I am always back and forth, so at the minute it feels like I have two homes but Ireland will always be home no matter what."

Una spent Christmas at home with her children and parents in Thurles, which she described as magical.

"This year, though, I got to catch up with a lot of my school friends at home and in Dublin which was great.

"And when you do that and see all the friends and support I have in Ireland, it just makes sense to move home.

Una Healy and boyfriend David Breen.

"I just have work in the UK, so I will still be over and back no matter what happens."

Since the break-up of her marriage, Una has found love with ex-Limerick hurler David Breen.

The pair spent St Stephen's Day together in Tipperary before heading back to England.

She was speaking in advance of her New Year's Eve show, which will features the RTE Concert Orchestra, and a star-studded cast, including The Waterboys, David Gray, Wallis Bird, Brian Kennedy.

The programme is the jewel in the crown of RTE's New Year's Eve schedule.

"It was absolutely amazing and it was such a big production that I was just thrilled for everyone involved that we managed to pull it off," she said.

"The guests were amazing and were at ease, which meant we had great fun which is important because it is not just about the music.

"I always loved Jools Holland and shows like that - there aren't too many of them around any more.

"I loved those shows that had great chats as well as the music," she said.

Una Healy's NYE Party will be broadcast on RTE One at 10.25pm on New Year's Eve.

