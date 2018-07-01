'My squad' - Aoibhín Garrihy shares sweet photo of newborn daughter with sisters Ailbhe and Doireann

New mum Aoibhín Garrihy shared her pride at adding to her "squad" with an adorable family photo.

The 30-year-old actress announced the birth of her first child, a baby girl they named Hanorah, earlier this week. She shared a sweet first picture of her newborn with sisters Doireann and Ailbhe, who both beamed as they gazed at their first niece.

The former Fair City star has been busy keeping followers updated as she adjusts to her first few days as a mother and thanked the staff at University Hospital Galway for their work during her labour.

"To say the entire team at University Hospital Galway were incredible is a massive understatement and I can't thank them enough for ensuring this smile only disappeared for a few short hours that day," Aoibhin wrote, adding that she had to buy herself a small fan to get her though delivery during the heatwave.

Girl Talk 💕 #mysquad A post shared by Aoibhín Garrihy (@aoibhingarrihy) on Jun 30, 2018 at 4:05am PDT

Her husband of two years John Burke, a hotel manager from Co Clare, praised his wife for being "cool, calm and collected", adding: "It all got pretty mental soon after though.

"The reward at the end - our beautiful baby girl, Hanorah Burke. All going great today and what an incredible experience. Never going to complain of aches, pains or the man flu again!"

Garrihy was busy just a few hours before she welcomed the baby as she was taking part in a photocall in Kerry promoting her role as best dressed judge at the upcoming Listowel Races in the hours before.

Online Editors