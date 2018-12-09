Meghan Markle’s father Thomas has given another newspaper interview in which he pleads with his daughter and Prince Harry to speak to him.

'My punishment does not fit the crime' - Meghan Markle's dad Thomas gives another newspaper interview

The 74-year-old retired lighting director, who has not spoken to his daughter since before her royal wedding, told the Daily Mail on Sunday that he has sent “several texts” to his daughter but has received no response.

The rift developed between the pair after Mr Markle was photographed staging paparazzi photos ahead of the May royal wedding. The photos showed him being fitted for a suit and Googling the couple in an Internet cafe

He was caught selling photos of himself to the paparazzi before his daughter's May wedding, which he then missed due to a heart attack.

Britain's Duchess of Sussex (37) has remained resolutely silent about her frayed relationship with her father.

Today, Mr Markle told the Daily Mail on Sunday: “I’ve pleaded with her to pick up the phone. I wrote her a two-page letter and sent it by certified mail via her representative in Los Angeles. I asked her why she was believing the lies.”

“I also pointed out the Royals haven’t always been perfectly behaved. I wrote that I’ve never played pool naked, nor have I dressed up as a Nazi [a reference to Harry’s infamous pictures in Las Vegas in 2012 and the time that he wore a crude imitation of a Nazi uniform, including a swastika armband, in 2005].

“I even hand-delivered a letter to Doria [Meghan’s mother and Mr Markle’s ex-wife] asking her why our daughter won’t speak to me.”

Mr Markle insisted that he has not given numerous tabloid interviews, though paparazzi regularly camp outside his house, and he believes he is being punished unfairly by his daughter.

“I’m not selling stories. People make things up and my daughter and her husband believe the lies, the one thing they told me never to do. They think I’m giving hundreds of interviews. That’s rubbish. I am not perfect, I made mistakes but my punishment does not fit the crime. Even murderers get visits from their daughters in jail.”

