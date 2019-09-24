Demi Moore has alleged she was raped when she was 15 by a man who then paid her mother $500.

'My mother was paid $500 for a man to rape me when I was 15' - Demi Moore claims

The actress makes the claim in her forthcoming memoir 'Inside Out', which was discussed yesterday in a segment on 'Good Morning America' with Diane Sawyer.

In a voiceover, Sawyer explains Moore was "taken by her mother to bars, so men would notice them. She's 15 when she comes home one night and an older man they know is in the apartment with the key".

"[Moore] writes, 'It was rape and it was betrayal'," Ms Sawyer reveals in the segment.

The man allegedly then asked Ms Moore: "How does it feel to be whored by your mother for $500?" After the clip was played, Ms Sawyer asked the actor if she believed her mother had "sold" her. "I think, in my deep heart, no. I don't think it was a straightforward transaction," she said.

"But she still did give him the access. And put me in harm's way."

Ms Moore and Ms Sawyer also touched on the actor's mother's multiple suicide attempts, which she spoke about earlier this month with Lena Dunham in 'Harper's Bazaar' magazine. 'Inside Out' is released today. (Independent News Service)

