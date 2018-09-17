Una Healy has revealed her life has been turned “upside down” since her split from husband Ben Foden.

'My life has been turned upside down' - Una Healy breaks silence on marriage split

It was announced in July the couple were going their separate ways after six years of marriage. Una (36) moved back to her native Tipperary shortly after the split, taking their children Aoife Belle (6) and Tadhg (3) with her.

"My life has been turned upside down and I’m trying to figure it out," she told Hello! magazine. "I’m taking each day as it comes and just being there for my children."

Shortly before the spit, the family were planning on moving to New York for Ben’s rugby career after he landed a contract with Rugby United.

Una Healy and Ben Foden. Picture: Instagram

Now that she’s back at home, the former Saturdays singer said her main priority for the time being is looking after her children.

"I'm so lucky to have them. I never feel lonely or alone. They’re lovely company and have brought joy into my life," she said. "The most important job for me is to be the best parent I can and to provide and look after them. They’re my priority.

"You have to be strong for your children as they’re dependent on you. But with that responsibility comes great satisfaction. I'm looking forward to all the milestones in their lives that we’ll share."

Una revealed a new look shortly after announcing the split, debuting a new platinum blonde hair colour.

The former Saturdays singer said she is feeling positive about the future, saying her family have provided her with a lot of support.

"They’ve been rallying around when times are tough. I’ve been sent letters that are really supportive, too" she explained.

“Life is tough, but you’ve got to keep a positive attitude. Time is a healer as well", she said.

