Former Miss Ireland Aoife Walsh has posted a new picture of her beautiful baby girl as she thanked her Instagram followers for all their comments and messages.

In the photo posted on her social media page Aoife is seen in her hospital bed holding her first-born.

She has captioned the picture: “Thank you so much for all your comments and messages..my heart is bursting over my baby girl..”

It follows an earlier post showing her daughter snuggling up to her, as Aoife announced her arrival.

“She’s here,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a series of pink love heart emojis.

Aoife shared the news that she was expecting her first child with her fiancé Gary back in March with a photograph of herself holding a baby scan.

“A special little secret I’ve been minding these past few months…. surprise!!’ she declared.

The Tipperary native has yet to reveal the new-born’s name or indeed any details of her birth, but friends of the model and former teacher have congratulated her on the new arrival.