'My future wife' - Conor McGregor announces engagement to partner Dee Devlin

MMA star Conor McGregor has announced his engagement to longtime partner Dee Devlin.

The Dubliner took to social media today to share the happy news, writing: "What a birthday, my future wife!"

Fans even got a glimpse of Dee's gorgeous engagement ring which she shows off proudly while Conor has his arm wrapped around her shoulder.

The pair have been together for more than a decade.

Well-wishers rushed to congratulate the pair, with Conor's coach, John Kavanagh writing: "Fantastic, congratulations."

Earlier this week Kavanagh also announced the birth of his baby son, Conall John Kavanagh.

McGregor's news comes a year after Conor and Dee welcomed their second child, a girl, after their son Conor Jr. who was born in May 2017.

McGregor will have plenty of opportunity to lay a hand to the wedding preparations after announcing his retirement last month.

It is the the third time he has retired in four years.

Writing on twitter, where the former two-division UFC champion also announced his retirement in 2016 and 2019, he wrote: “Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting,” McGregor wrote in a caption below a photo of him and his mother.

“Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!”

