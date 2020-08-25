'My brain went off the deep end' - Sheridan Smith on spending night in A&E after Graham Norton Bafta comment

ACTRESS Sheridan Smith says she “almost died” after five seizures following a “humiliating” comment by Graham Norton at an awards ceremony.

Smith has revealed in her new documentary, Becoming Mum, she stopped breathing after she said she felt Norton made fun of her at the Bafta TV Awards in 2016.

The 39-year-old said the 57-year-old Corkman joked about Sheridan's West End show Funny Girl, being postponed due to "technical difficulties".

Smith said: "Graham Norton was hosting and made a joke, basically at my expense, about me being a drunk.

"I was so humiliated, you know, it's a room full of your peers. And people you want to work with, or have worked with.

"That night for me was like the final straw, before my brain totally went off the deep end."

The British star said people didn’t realise that she had become addicted to anti-anxiety tablets.

"That night, I took myself off to a hotel on my own. In my crazy mind I thought, 'I don't wanna be in rehab — I'll do it myself' so I went there and I just stopped my tablets,” she said.

"What I didn’t realise is, that if you stop the tablets abruptly, you seizure. And, to cut a long story short, I got seizures five times and got rushed into A&E.

"Weirdly, a friend of mine rang me and she came to the hotel. It's a miracle that she did.

"It was like someone was looking out for me. She's the one who got me breathing again.

"I was going to different psychiatrists, getting different diagnoses.

"I then started self-medicating, drinking a lot and it was like a vicious circle. I could just see my whole life unravelling."

It was rumoured at the time that production of the show had stopped due to the star's drinking habits, according to OK!.

Norton opened the awards ceremony in 2016, stating: "Let's get started because, of course, the sooner we begin, the sooner we can have a couple of drinks... or as they say in theatrical circles, a couple of glasses of technical difficulties."

Sheridan revealed how she felt in her new ITV documentary, Becoming Mum, which airs on ITV at 9pm on September 1.

