Former boxer David Haye has wished both Una Healy and girlfriend Sian Osbourne a happy Valentine’s Day.

This comes as rumours the trio are in a ‘throuple' continue to swirl online.

Mr Haye (42) took to social media to wish the “beautiful queens in my life” a happy Valentine’s Day.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to the beautiful Queens in my life, making my world a better place to live in,” he said along with pictures of the trio.

The friends made headlines after their Moroccan getaway in January, with rumours that the trio are in a relationship.

Tipperary star Una (41) shared a snap of herself on holiday in Morocco over the new year with the former heavyweight champion and his girlfriend Sian Osborne.

Over recent days, Haye shared a number of snaps from his girlfriend Sian's 31st birthday, which the pair celebrated over the weekend in Costa Rica.

Healy has also been keeping followers in the loop with her most recent travels on Instagram.

In a post on Instagram last week, she shared a video captioned, “Pura Vida,” showing sunsets, selfies, gym sessions and sing-songs on the beach.

A similar Instagram post from David caused fans to speculate that the trio are holidaying together in Costa Rica, however the trio were not pictured together.

"Livin La Pura Vida here in Costa Rica,” he captioned one photo. “Nothing but good vibes and banta!! Ireland’s truly been representing out here… Until the next adventure.”

In the snap, Haye is posing beside Irish restaurateurs Ryan and John McElhinney.

Some fans think the similar captions are proof the rumoured throuple were again enjoying a holiday together.

Healy has since returned home to Ireland, sharing a workout video online yesterday, while Haye and his girlfriend Sian remain abroad.