'My adultery wasn't the only reason for our divorce' - Ben Foden on Una Healy split

British rugby player Ben Foden admitted he cheated on his estranged wife Una Healy, but said his infidelities were "no the only reason for our divorce to go through".

The couple, who wed in Una's native Tipperary in 2011, announced their intention to divorce last July amid reports that Ben had cheated on her while she was pregnant with their second child. Both parties have tactfully answered questions about their split and Ben, who now lives in New York where he plays with Rugby United, spoke about subsequent media coverage vilifying him.

“At the moment anything that’s published about me is never very good and pretty rightly so because I was the one who committed adultery," he told The Guardian. “But at the same time, it wasn’t the only reason for our divorce to go through. It’s not ideal, but we’re very amicable, we’re getting through it, we’re not the first people in the world to get divorced. We’ve got two little kids we adore.”

Their children Aoife Belle (six) and Tadhg (four) live with Una full-time, but see their father both during visits to New York and also on his trips home. They had planned to move Stateside as a family before the former Saturdays singer discovered his cheating and filed for divorce. He praised her as a "great mum" and both have said their main priority is to be as supportive as possible for their children.

Foden also addressed the reports that he had set up an account with Bumble, just weeks after the split news was made public, saying he and Una set it up together "joking around" before he "realised something dodgy was going on with it and the next day it was all over the paper".

He does believe that every cloud has a silver lining as moving to New York gave him independence from paparazzi intrustion. Healy, who is now dating former Limerick hurler David Breen, previously said she hopes they can mend their friendship after their marriage breakdown.

Una and Ben Foden have split up after six years of marriage. Photo: Domnick Walsh

"Of course I want to stay friends with Ben. He's the father of my children and he's in my life forever, so hopefully one day we can be friends."

