Music festivals safe for women, but ‘always an element of risk’, says minister

Media minister Sir John Whittingdale has said he believes music festivals are safe for women but there will ‘always be an element of risk’ (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Music festivals are safe for women but there will “always be an element of risk”, the media minister has said.

Sir John Whittingdale was asked by Caroline Nokes, Conservative chairwoman of the Women and Equalities Committee, during a meeting about misogyny in music, if he thinks women are safe at festivals.

He replied “Yes” but added: “Obviously one cannot give that assurance for 100%.”

Sir John said he has a young daughter who goes to music festivals, and many friends who do.

But he added that there “is a risk” and he had spoken to one friend, who is 19 and has been to many such events, who told him: “Of course I would never go to one alone.”

Sir John went on: “Now, you might say that that applies not just to festivals – it applies to many public events which young girls go to where there may be a risk attached, and I think that we have done quite a lot, or at least the industry has done quite a lot, in terms of things like provision of safe spaces at music festivals and other live events.

“But there will always be an element of risk. I think festival organisers have been generally quite good in ensuring that the staff there are trained… obviously they have to be trained in basic health and safety, but a number now have also tried to ensure that they are aware of the need to offer protection for people suffering from sexual abuse or harassment or whatever.

“I’m sure there is more that can be done and we’re not at a perfect situation but I think that it is recognised that we do need to try and ensure that young girls particularly are safe when they attend festivals.”

Ms Nokes said the committee has heard from performers, support staff, technicians and audience members who have all said they “don’t feel safe” and there “isn’t adequate training or support”.

She asked at what point the Government should step in and tie liquor licences to there being an “accredited accepted level of safety and security training” at venues and festivals.

Sir John said it is something he would be “interested in looking at if the committee made a recommendation to strengthen that”.

Ms Nokes added that in France they have looked at initiatives where funding for venues is tied to better training around sexual violence, and asked if the Arts Council should look at that.

Sir John replied: “Yes, potentially.”

“That’s something which you may wish to pursue with the Arts Council, but I’d be happy to talk to them about whether or not they take account of that in their grant allocation,” he said.

He added: “I return to your original question… I hope and believe that people attending festivals generally are safe, and indeed I wouldn’t have let my children attend them if I thought they weren’t, but that is not to say that I’m not aware of the risk that obviously exists in festivals but also at any public venue – clubs, bars and hospitality – probably there is an equal risk.”