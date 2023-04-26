Multi-platinum selling vocal group The Overtones announce 2023 UK tour

Multi-platinum selling vocal harmony group The Overtones have announced an extensive UK tour, to take place later this year.

The Good Times Tour will run over 27 dates, beginning in Stockport on November 7 and ending in Aberdeen on December 13.

Consisting of Mark Franks, Darren Everest, Jay James and Mike Crawshaw, the four-piece are best known for their exquisite vocals, incredible harmonies, perfectly-timed dance moves and distinctive style.

The Overtones have been a part of the British music scene for more than 13 years, firmly establishing themselves as one of the most successful and sought after British vocal harmony groups in history.

The Overtones (Joseph Sinclair/PA)

The group has achieved five Top 10 albums, with their latest album, 10, also becoming the group’s very first UK Number One on the Official UK Independent Album Chart.

They have played at some of the UK’s most prestigious venues including The London Palladium and The Royal Albert Hall, and in 2012 were part of the line-up for the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

Last year, the group also performed at the Fifa World Cup in Qatar before England’s victory over Senegal.

During the Good Times tour, which sees The Overtones on the road in the run up to Christmas for the first time since 2019, the group will perform a mix of original hits and soul classics, plus a selection of festive favourites.

Venues during the tour include the Buxton Opera House, O2 City Hall, Glasgow concert hall, and London’s Indigo O2.

(Planet Earth Publicity/PA)

“We’re absolutely buzzing, this is the biggest tour we’ve done in a very long time,” said James.

“To be back out with everyone for our traditional Christmas Party, our first in four years, after everything we’ve all been through, is going to be extra special.”

Crawshaw added: “We’ll be giving it our all to give everyone the best start to the festive season.

“There’s lots going on in the world right now, but for your evening with us we guarantee you can leave your troubles at the door for a night of laughter, dance, singing and joy.”

Tickets for The Overtones Good Times Tour will go on sale online at 10am on April 28.