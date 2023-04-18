Muireann O’Connell reveals she’s had ‘the tiniest amount’ of Botox

Ireland AM presenter Muireann O’Connell has admitted that she has had the “tiniest amount” of Botox as she wants to be “honest” with her fans.

The 39-year-old revealed she had the cosmetic procedure on her face in an Instagram page in a “full disclosure” to her followers.

O’Connell, who had the procedure to target crow’s feet around her eyes, added that she had tried to get Botox two years ago but was advised she didn’t need it.

She wrote: “Full disclosure because I always get asked, had me (sic) first bit of Botox.

“Last week I went to see @drclodagh_ in @beaconfaceanddermatology to sort out the crow’s feet.

“They’ve gotten so bad over the past two years with the mornings and not sleeping so I just decided to do something about it.

“Fantastic pic. We were laughing too much – not when she had the needle in her hand, obvs.”

In the video she then indicates to her followers exactly where on her face she had the Botox done.

She points to her skin on either side of her eyes, saying: “So I just had it here and I had it here.

“I went into a consultation with the Beacon, I think it was two years ago, and I was like ‘give me some Botox’.

“And they were like ‘nope you do not need it you're not getting it’.

“And this time when I went in Clodagh was like ‘you are getting the tiniest amount’ and I suggested other areas and she said ‘absolutely not’, which I loved.

“Just being really, really honest with you when you go into them and I wanted to be honest with you.”

She added: “I feel just a little less dead, a little bit more awake in the morning – and that's it.”

After fans replied to her story, Muireann added an update writing: “Who cares says you, I could not agree more.”