MP demands action to protect ‘our daughters’ from Taylor Swift ticket resellers

An MP has called for action to protect young people from resellers charging thousands of pounds for Taylor Swift tickets.

Labour former minister Kevin Brennan said that “as a father of a Swiftie”, he was “appalled” to see tickets of the American singer’s upcoming Eras tour being advertised at hugely inflated prices on secondary ticketing sites.

Speaking at business questions, he asked for a debate on the practice and asked Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt why the Government “hasn’t done more to protect our daughters from this sort of rip-off merchants”.

Labour former minister Kevin Brennan called for better protection for Swtifies (House of Commons/PA)

Although Swift won’t kick off the UK and European leg of her Eras Tour until May 2024, tickets for her 13 UK dates started going on sale this month.

MP for Cardiff West Mr Brennan told the Commons: “Could we have a debate on secondary ticketing because as a father of a Swiftie, and I know the deputy shadow leader (Thangam Debbonaire) is also a mother of a Swiftie, I was appalled to see that within an hour of tickets going on sale for the Taylor Swift concert at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, a ticket was on sale in the lower tier for £3,352 pounds on Viagogo.

“Why hasn’t the Government done more to protect our daughters from this sort of rip-off merchants?”

Ms Mordaunt replied: “There is one further DCMS (Department for Culture, Media and Sport) questions before the summer recess and I would encourage him to raise that matter with the Secretary of State.”