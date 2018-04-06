Mother-of-two Kate Hudson reveals 'surprise' pregnancy with Instagram video
Actress Kate Hudson is preparing to become a mother-of-three after falling pregnant with her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa's child.
The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star took to Instagram on Friday to share the unexpected news with fans, revealing the couple is expecting a baby girl.
SURPRISE!!! If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick! It’s was the most sick first trimester of all my children. Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food instagrams make me queezy and thinking too much about insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been. If you’ve seen me out and about smiling and pretending like everything is amazing...I was lying! BUT! I have broken through on the other end of that and rediscovering the joys of insta/snap. We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now! And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way
Kate, who has two sons from previous relationships, posted a video clip from her gender reveal party, in which she shows off a small baby belly in a flowing white dress.
The footage features the parents-to-be and a couple of relatives holding up large black balloons and pricking the surface, as smaller pink balloons float up into the sky, revealing they are having a daughter.
"SURPRISE!!!" she captioned the post. "If you've wondered why I've been so absent on my social channels it's because I have never been more sick! It's was the most sick first trimester of all my children... If you've seen me out and about smiling and pretending like everything is amazing...I was lying! (sic)"
Explaining the morning sickness has since passed, Kate admitted she decided to go public with the big news as she is no longer able to hide her growing bump.
"We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I'm a poppin now!," she continued. "And it's too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way."
The news emerges days after Kate told The Times she would love to try for a baby with her man.
"I'm not done yet," she said last month. "A girl would be fun. We'll see. We'll see how many Danny wants."
Kate, (38), has been dating Fujikawa since last year and the couple made its red carpet debut in May while attending the premiere of her mother Goldie Hawn's movie Snatched.
The actress is also mother to Ryder, 14, from her marriage to rocker Chris Robinson, and six-year-old Bingham, with her former fiance Matt Bellamy.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Goldie Hawn on forgiveness: 'Men are designed to spread their seed'
- Kate Hudson: I wanted to individuate from my famous mother
- Kate Hudson makes a statement in eye-catching ensemble to match edgy buzzcut