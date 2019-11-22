Monaco's next generation royals step to the fore with high fashion display

The future of the Monégasque monarchy is in safe hands, at least if their sartorial display at the National Day celebrations are anything to go by.

Every year, nearly all the senior members of the royal family descend on Monte Carlo to celebrate the reigning prince’s patron saint’s day, and enjoy a Buckingham Palace-style balcony moment of their own.

This year marked the first time that all the entire family was pictured together at the Prince’s Palace, with Prince Albert and Princess Charlene taking centre stage alongside their four-year-old twins Prince Jacques in a miniature military uniform and Princess Gabriella, dressed in traditional red attire.

"We're running out of space for everyone," Albert told People. "We're going to have to create new windows, build new balconies."

Louis Ducruet (R) and his wife Marie Chevallier arrive to attend a mass at Monaco Cathedral during the celebrations marking Monaco's National Day in Monaco, on November 19, 2019. (Photo by VALERY HACHE / AFP)

Charlene, a former Olympic swimmer from South Africa, is an established international style icon who wowed into winter whites by Akris, in keeping with her signature understated aesthetic.

But this year, the spotlight was adjusted to the up-and-coming aristocracy, like Beatrice Borromeo and husband Pierre Casiraghi, newlyweds Louis Ducruet and Marie Chevallier, and 20-year-old Princess Alexandra of Hanover.

Beatrice, an Italian journalist and aristocrat, married Pierre in a romantic 2015 ceremony,was the undoubted star of the festivities in a striped Dior oversized coat, clutching a black leather bag and a veiled black beret. It was a youthful injection of the conservative old-world dress required for these types of events and reflected her

Pierre is the eighth in line for the Monegasque throne and as such, isn't confined to the same royal responsibilities as Prince Albert and his wife Princess Charlene, both of whom made their annual appearance at the event; but is required to show up at certain occasions.

Beatrice has maintained the same attitude as she did before her wedding, which is reflected in her wardrobe choices which range from high fashion gowns to practical daywear, admitting that she prefers borrowing couture dresses over buying them because it's just not practical with her salary, saying she "couldn't afford to buy as many dresses as I need for public functions."

"I'm a reporter, and I have the salary of a reporter. I'm not going to put half of my salary into a pair of shoes. I did it a few times in my life, and it doesn't feel right. You can wear Zara and nothing bad is going to happen to you," she told Glamour.

Meanwhile, Marie, a businesswoman, who married college sweetheart Louis over the summer, put her own stamp on her first official appearance as a member of the family in a powder blue suit dress and white pillbox hat.

As Princess Stéphanie’s daughter-in-law, and marrying the 15th in line to the throne, both she and Louis can enjoy a life away from the spotlight and are only required to make supportive public appearances on special occasions.

Princess Caroline of Hanover, Princess Charlene of Monaco and Princess Stephanie of Monaco attend the celebrations marking Monaco's National Day at the Monaco Palace in Monaco, November 19, 2019. Sebastien Nogier/Pool via REUTERS

Princess Alexandra, on the other hand, beamed in a Kate Middleton-inspired camel coat dress, championing the return of the iconic Dior saddle bag.

Online Editors